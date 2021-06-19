Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 7.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 5.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 127,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $52,969,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.90.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $396.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $409.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 67.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. Equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

