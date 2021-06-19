Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Short Interest Update

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 455,100 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the May 13th total of 550,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of TVFCF opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11. Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

TÃ©lÃ©vision FranÃ§aise 1 SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme engages in the broadcasting, studios and entertainment, and digital businesses in France and internationally. The company offers broadcasting channels, such as TMC, LCI, TFX, TF1 SÃ©ries Films, TF1 PublicitÃ©, TF1 Films Production, TF1 Production, e-TF1, TV Breizh, UshuaÃ¯a TV, and Histoire TV, as well as TF1, which covers sports, French drama, foreign series, news, entertainment, and movies.

