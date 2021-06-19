Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $283 million-295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.80 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.88.

TLS traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.52. 1,849,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,200. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 888.00. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.34.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telos will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Telos news, Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,142 shares in the company, valued at $306,257. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John B. Wood sold 963,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $31,784,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,695,563 shares in the company, valued at $121,953,579. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,106,628 shares of company stock valued at $102,535,124. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

