Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Stock Holdings Cut by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 33,016 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 395.2% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 49,446 shares during the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at $8,409,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,111 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.84 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 14.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. Loop Capital downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,442. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $63,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,476 shares of company stock valued at $7,575,176. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

