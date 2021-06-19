Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 580 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,213,000 after acquiring an additional 339,642 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 750.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 16,075 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded down $5.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,023,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,901,898. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.29 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.