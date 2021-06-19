Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 221.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,247,000 after buying an additional 7,086,656 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,387,000 after buying an additional 1,387,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,808,000 after buying an additional 623,365 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,339,000 after buying an additional 441,132 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,162,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.12. 1,392,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,145. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.47. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $107.91 and a 1-year high of $110.92.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

