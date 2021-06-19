Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,943 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.71. 26,722,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,729,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.00. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

