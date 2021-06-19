Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 18,299 Shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) by 103.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,299 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 423.4% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 53,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 43,564 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $60.27. The company had a trading volume of 12,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,489. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $62.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.08.

