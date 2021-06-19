Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 38,798 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 83.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,798 shares during the quarter. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF makes up 1.4% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FPXI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 945.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after acquiring an additional 514,689 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $21,916,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 970,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,785,000 after purchasing an additional 272,927 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 377,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,876,000 after purchasing an additional 191,980 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after purchasing an additional 131,901 shares during the period.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FPXI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.14. The company had a trading volume of 87,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,516. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.24 and a 52 week high of $79.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.