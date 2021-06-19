Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 123,177 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,177 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,226,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,274,000 after purchasing an additional 295,098 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $458,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 449,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 70,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 148.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 78,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 46,972 shares during the last quarter.

SPAB stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,961. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.82. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $31.26.

