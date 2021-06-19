Tether Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Tether coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tether has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $62.69 billion and approximately $53.38 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00058096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00143064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.00182509 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,961.60 or 1.00132294 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.94 or 0.00860230 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 64,471,767,617 coins and its circulating supply is 62,576,335,047 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars.

