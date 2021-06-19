Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $4.65 Million in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,000. Best Buy comprises approximately 0.9% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446,410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $44,892,000 after acquiring an additional 42,380 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,676 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,419,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.63. 4,255,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,606. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.37 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBY. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.79.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $139,348.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,425.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,893.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,598 shares of company stock valued at $24,881,741. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

