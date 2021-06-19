The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Chartist Inc. CA

Chartist Inc. CA lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. The Allstate accounts for 0.1% of Chartist Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 1.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 0.5% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 1.6% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

NYSE:ALL traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,910,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,116. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.79. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,875,107.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662 in the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

