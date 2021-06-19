The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $82.35

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$82.35 and last traded at C$82.18, with a volume of 195011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$81.95.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BNS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cormark lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$84.44.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$79.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

