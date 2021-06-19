The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 198,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,647 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $50,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.65.

NYSE BA opened at $237.35 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $138.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.08.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

