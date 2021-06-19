The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,472,434 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 89,713 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,139,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.65.

Shares of BA traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,965,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,632,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.08. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

