The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stock Position Lessened by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,328,788 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 51,042 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.70% of The Cooper Companies worth $510,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $3,855,000. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on COO. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.38.
Shares of The Cooper Companies stock traded up $2.08 on Friday, hitting $383.96. 733,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,809. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.92 and a 12-month high of $415.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $392.56.
The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About The Cooper Companies
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
Featured Article: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.