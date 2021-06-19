The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.42. The Estée Lauder Companies posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 194.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $295.88. 1,900,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,200. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $183.22 and a 12-month high of $318.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $302.98. The company has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total transaction of $828,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,492 shares of company stock worth $74,640,727. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

