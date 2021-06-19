The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Short Interest Update

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the May 13th total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of FNLC opened at $29.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.60. The First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $32.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.17 million for the quarter. The First Bancorp had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The First Bancorp by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The First Bancorp by 69.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of The First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 40.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

