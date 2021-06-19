The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,204 ($15.73). The Go-Ahead Group shares last traded at GBX 1,158 ($15.13), with a volume of 94,733 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOG shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of The Go-Ahead Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of The Go-Ahead Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.18. The company has a market cap of £499.99 million and a PE ratio of -10.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,260.90.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

