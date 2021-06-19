The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €135.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €132.93 ($156.39).

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €118.20 ($139.06) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €115.60. SAP has a 52-week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52-week high of €143.32 ($168.61).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

