The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $920.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price increased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $830.00 to $920.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $840.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $822.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Equinix has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $739.95.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

