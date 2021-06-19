The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $425.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $400.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.91.

GS opened at $348.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $360.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $393.26. The company has a market capitalization of $118.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 203.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 7,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

