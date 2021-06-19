The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $452.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $351.00 to $452.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $378.91.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS stock opened at $348.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $360.28. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.