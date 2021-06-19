The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives $44.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.22.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.32. 961,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,275. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 100.80 and a beta of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

