The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,051,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 62,271 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $270,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 569.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 59,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 50,183 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 104,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 24,199 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $60.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIG. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

