The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,912,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,587 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $302,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hershey by 398.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,267,000 after purchasing an additional 321,535 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Hershey by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The Hershey by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HSY opened at $170.49 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $125.50 and a 12-month high of $175.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.81.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,853,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,216 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

