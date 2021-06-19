The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Shares Gap Down to $17.65

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.65, but opened at $16.50. The Honest shares last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 29,009 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim cut The Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Honest from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Honest from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.06.

The Honest Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for The Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.