The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 808.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,260,000 after buying an additional 1,592,751 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 97,275.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 11,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at about $25,666,000. 98.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPG stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.51. 8,412,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,055,907. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

