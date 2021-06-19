The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the May 13th total of 3,420,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 709,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Shares of LSXMK traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,072. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $47.32. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.04.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 97,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.