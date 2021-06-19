The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of The Lovesac worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 687,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,631,000 after buying an additional 19,649 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Lovesac by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,249,000 after acquiring an additional 88,729 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Lovesac by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,950,000 after purchasing an additional 61,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $69.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.11. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.49.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Lovesac Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

