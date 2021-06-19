The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock Holdings Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,950,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The RealReal were worth $66,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The RealReal in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in The RealReal in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in The RealReal in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The RealReal in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The RealReal in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REAL stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.96.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other The RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 47,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $950,529.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,913,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,318,620.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $38,770.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,710,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,877 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

REAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

