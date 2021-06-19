The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,972,000 after purchasing an additional 76,748 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,167,000 after purchasing an additional 259,955 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,438,000 after purchasing an additional 46,945 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,761,000 after purchasing an additional 29,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 239,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SMG. Raymond James upped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist upped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.57.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,734,934.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $192.47 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.16.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

