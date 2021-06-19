The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) versus Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Critical Analysis

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) and Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares The St. Joe and Gaucho Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The St. Joe 27.28% 8.19% 4.50% Gaucho Group N/A N/A N/A

88.5% of The St. Joe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Gaucho Group shares are held by institutional investors. 43.9% of The St. Joe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Gaucho Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The St. Joe and Gaucho Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The St. Joe $160.50 million 15.89 $45.20 million N/A N/A Gaucho Group $640,000.00 83.39 -$5.65 million N/A N/A

The St. Joe has higher revenue and earnings than Gaucho Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for The St. Joe and Gaucho Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The St. Joe 0 0 0 0 N/A Gaucho Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

The St. Joe beats Gaucho Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers. It primarily sells developed homesites and parcels of entitled undeveloped land. The Hospitality segment owns and operates a private membership club, golf courses, beach clubs, retail outlets, marinas, and other entertainment assets. This segment also engages in the hotel, food and beverage, and gulf-front vacation rental operations, as well as provides management services. The Commercial segment engages in leasing of commercial property, multi-family, a senior living community, and other assets. This segment also plans, develops, entitles, manages, and sells commercial land holdings for retail, office, hotel, assisted-living, multi-family, and industrial uses; and grows and sells pulpwood, saw timber, and other forest products. The company owns 171,000 acres of land in Northwest Florida. The St. Joe Company was founded in 1936 and is based in Panama City Beach, Florida.

Gaucho Group Company Profile

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company also owns and operates Algodon Mansion, a luxury boutique hotel in Buenos Aires; and Algodon Wine Estates, a winery and golf resort with tennis courts, dining, and hotel amenities in Mendoza, as well as subdivides property for residential development. In addition, it distributes and sells high-end luxury fashion products and accessories through an e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Algodon Group, Inc. and changed its name to Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. in March 2019. Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

