The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have commented on SWGAY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of SWGAY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.15. 15,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,283. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.61.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

