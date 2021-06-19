The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$91.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial to C$91.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $7.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.94 EPS.

TD has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$90.02.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$87.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$86.01. The stock has a market cap of C$158.37 billion and a PE ratio of 11.21. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$57.44 and a 52-week high of C$89.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 40.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 26,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.61, for a total transaction of C$2,305,194.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 351,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,771,435.52. Also, Senior Officer Paul Campbell Douglas sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.92, for a total value of C$3,428,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,081,776. In the last three months, insiders have sold 203,684 shares of company stock worth $17,838,857.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

