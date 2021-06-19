The Transfer Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.75 Million (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 19th. Over the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 0% higher against the dollar. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $1.52 billion and approximately $2.75 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for about $14.51 or 0.00040591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00047477 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000145 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000171 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,067,042 coins. The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

