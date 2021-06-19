Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Short Interest Down 18.2% in May

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the May 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

THXPF opened at $0.30 on Friday. Thor Explorations has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.33.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Thor Explorations in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

