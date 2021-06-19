Thor Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Thor Industries has increased its dividend payment by 15.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Shares of THO opened at $104.35 on Friday. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.63.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

