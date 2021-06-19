Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Shares Down 0.4%

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 1,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 26,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

About Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB)

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

