Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,243 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Washington Federal by 0.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Washington Federal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in Washington Federal by 4.9% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 71.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $30.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.89. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $138.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

