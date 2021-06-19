TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Sells $229,550.00 in Stock

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $229,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Daniel G. Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,000 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $684,300.00.

TPI Composites stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.06 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,728,000 after purchasing an additional 575,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,373,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPIC. Craig Hallum cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.92.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

