Traders Buy Large Volume of The Trade Desk Call Options (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 141,284 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,026% compared to the average daily volume of 6,645 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $60.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.49. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $97.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.63.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 13,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.66, for a total transaction of $8,892,932.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,703,424.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,164 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,420. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after buying an additional 138,203 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $1,782,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.91.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

