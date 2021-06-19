Traders Purchase Large Volume of Flowers Foods Put Options (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 12,536 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,921% compared to the typical volume of 415 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 167.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of FLO traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $25.48.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.12%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

