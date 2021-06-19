Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 348 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 348 ($4.55) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 519 ($6.78) to GBX 511 ($6.68) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trainline currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 449.80 ($5.88).

Trainline stock opened at GBX 285.60 ($3.73) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 375.86. Trainline has a twelve month low of GBX 250.26 ($3.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 536.50 ($7.01).

In other news, insider Jennifer Duvalier acquired 4,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 438 ($5.72) per share, with a total value of £20,091.06 ($26,249.10). Also, insider Brian McBride acquired 18,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £50,073.12 ($65,420.85).

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

