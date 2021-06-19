TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman W Nicholas Howley Sells 11,500 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00.

TDG opened at $654.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $623.31. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 242.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.64. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $405.01 and a 12 month high of $679.47.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDG. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $661.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,495,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $965,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

