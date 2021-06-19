TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (LON:TGL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 137.50 ($1.80). TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.80), with a volume of 60 shares traded.

TGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.20) target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £99.74 million and a PE ratio of -4.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 120.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

