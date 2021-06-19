Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were down 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $3.84. Approximately 794,403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 25,224,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RIG shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

Get Transocean alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 3.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.74.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.71 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transocean news, Director Perestroika bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $12,510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth $15,211,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,655,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $176,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 180.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,847,798 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,847 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth $7,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.