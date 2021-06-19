Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the May 13th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of Trilogy International Partners stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.48. Trilogy International Partners has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Trilogy International Partners from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Trilogy International Partners from $3.40 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

