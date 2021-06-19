TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TrueBlue’s earnings. TrueBlue posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueBlue will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.89 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TrueBlue.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TBI shares. Sidoti raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. TrueBlue has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $29.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.76. The company has a market cap of $987.51 million, a PE ratio of 61.87 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $72,973.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,535 shares in the company, valued at $386,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $845,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,552.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,054. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in TrueBlue in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TrueBlue by 4,145.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in TrueBlue in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in TrueBlue by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in TrueBlue in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

